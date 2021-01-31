Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after buying an additional 111,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 4,967,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

