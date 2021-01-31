DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $321,343.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.