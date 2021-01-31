Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 369 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,825,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,011. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

