Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 149.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,923,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

