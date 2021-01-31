Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.97. 8,401,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

