Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.82. 2,101,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

