Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 276,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,244. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $129.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.