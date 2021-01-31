Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,290. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

