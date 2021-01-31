Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony makes up approximately 1.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.58. 375,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,037. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

