Douglas Reeson Sells 100,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 832,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,280.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of MGA opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.91.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

