Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 427 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 190.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

