Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.80.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.