Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 4,147 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $122,000.

CWB stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

