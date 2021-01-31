Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

