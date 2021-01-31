Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.76. The company had a trading volume of 506,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,244. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $270.08 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.