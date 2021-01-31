Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $3.98. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,255,416 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

