Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $3.98. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,255,416 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

