Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) PT Raised to $2.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $2.85 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.15% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.33. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 18.60%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.