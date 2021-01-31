Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s stock price traded down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.90. 1,826,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 590% from the average session volume of 264,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

