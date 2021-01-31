DigitalNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,469.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 108.1% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $141,469.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00403695 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,027,334,285 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,341,580 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

