Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 53.3% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $108,473.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.66 or 0.03987287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01209678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00530529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00408886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022461 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,907,661 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

