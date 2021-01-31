Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after acquiring an additional 185,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

