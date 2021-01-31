DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading Down 6.9%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 2,158,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,191,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

