Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

