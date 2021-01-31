Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,939.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,761.97. The stock has a market cap of £68.99 billion and a PE ratio of 49.23.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders acquired 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

