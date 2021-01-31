Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DGEAF. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $39.57 on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.