Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $160.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 195,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Diageo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.