Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.
Shares of DEO opened at $160.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $165.95.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.