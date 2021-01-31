DIA Price Hits $1.73 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, DIA has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00005309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $49.00 million and $19.81 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00276316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039537 BTC.

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

