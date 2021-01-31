dHedge DAO (DHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.