DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $500.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

DXCM opened at $374.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,198 shares of company stock worth $26,812,714 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

