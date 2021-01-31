Devery (EVE) One Day Volume Hits $3,124.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $145,301.97 and $3,124.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devery has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.