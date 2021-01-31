Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.44 ($52.29).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FRA DWNI opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.97. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

