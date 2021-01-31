Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.48).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €17.68 ($20.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €25.74 ($30.28). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.21.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

