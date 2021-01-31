Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.