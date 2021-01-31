Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,538. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.55 million. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

