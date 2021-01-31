Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,538. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
