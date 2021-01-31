Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $10.05 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

