Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $10.05 on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

