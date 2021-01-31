Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $19.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXGN. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.