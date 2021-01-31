Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$461.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$429.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$482.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$445.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$412.20. The firm has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

