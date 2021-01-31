Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

