Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 61,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,240,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $72.89. 4,330,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

