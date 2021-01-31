Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 10,353,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,943. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

