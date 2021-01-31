Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 11,660,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,236. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.