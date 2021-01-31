Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $8.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

