Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 326.1% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNDF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.53.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates nine retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

