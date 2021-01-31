Delphy Price Tops $0.0051 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $316,764.98 and approximately $46,922.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00917921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.88 or 0.04506345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

