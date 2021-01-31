Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

NYSE DELL opened at $72.89 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

