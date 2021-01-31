Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGRLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Delek Group has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

