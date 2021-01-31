Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGRLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 108,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Delek Group has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Delek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.