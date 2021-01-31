DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00013581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $1.05 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,513,659 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

