Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,843.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $276,195.02 and approximately $1,843.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.00919030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.56 or 0.04429225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

