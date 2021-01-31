Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.40.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 493,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,768. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.63 and its 200 day moving average is $425.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

