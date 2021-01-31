Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. 2,750,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

